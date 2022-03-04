Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Urvashi Dholakia On ‘Naagin 6’: ‘My Mother's Dream Has Come True’

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is getting a lot of praise for her latest show ‘Naagin 6’. Doing the show she feels her mother’s dream has finally come true.

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 7:36 pm

‘Naagin 6’ went on air on February 12 and has been enthralling audiences since then. Actress Urvashi Dholakia was seen making her fiction come back to TV after 4 years, post ‘Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Katha’. Dholakia is seen playing a suave, rich lady and a doting mother to her daughters on the show. However, her role was being kept under the wraps and Dholakia too is being tight-lipped about the future of the character. Talking about the character, she says, "You'll have to see the show to know more."

Dholakia's fans were eager to see her back on screen, but not many would know that it was her mother who was the most excited. Talking on the same, Dholakia revealed, "My family is always happy when I am working. My boys are always happy for their mother. But my mother is super excited. She told me - 'I have always wondered why Ekta (Kapoor) didn't take you in ‘Naagin’?' So I told her that now her dream has come true." 

"There is a perfect time for everything to happen. In my case, the writers and the producers, and the team had to figure out what characterisation would suit me best. It took some time for them to create a role suited best for me, but now I am back to working with Balaji," Dholakia concluded.

The show that also features actress Tejasswi Prakash has been garnering great TRPs. It has become one of the most-watched shows ever since it was released. 

