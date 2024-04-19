After making the fans wait for almost two years, the third season of ‘Undekhi’ is finally here. The makers of this crime thriller have released the trailer for the third season of the show. Ever since the trailer hit the internet, it has started trending on social media. It has already become the talk of the town and the anticipation among fans is building slowly.
The trailer of ‘Undekhi 3’ opens with a shot of the patriarch of the family lying on the bed. He is told that he is supposed to perform the remaining exercises on the lawn. But he dismisses them all and angrily asks for his scotch. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that the family will face even bigger problems in this season. It also gives a glimpse of the only eyewitness who saw Kanak being shot at point blank at Daman Atwal’s wedding. The season will have a mix of Papaji’s child trying to get his father’s trust back in him so that he can acquire his business.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Undekhi 3’ here.
The trailer has fetched hundreds of views. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Finally...Rinku Is back.” A second fan commented, “Spoiler mil gaya trailer main hi.” A third fan wrote, “Can't wait.” The best part about the ‘Undekhi 3’ trailer is the cinematography. The season is set in Manali, and it gives a fresh vibe to the series. Usually, any Indian web series that is based on family rivalry is set in Uttar Pradesh. This location change exudes freshness. Additionally, the music that has been used in the trailer will get you grooving. The cast has a list of some of the most reliable performers in the industry. It depends on how the plot is written that allows them to shine in their light.
Helmed by Ashish R Shukla, ‘Undekhi 3’ will star Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh, and Varun Badola in lead roles. The series will stream on SonyLIV from May 10 onwards.