Chapman’s appearance comes as a significant surprise, as she has only performed for the cameras three times since wrapping up her last tour in 2009, and the singer had thus far resisted the popular demand to take advantage of the resurgence of ‘Fast Car’ as an international phenomenon.

As per Variety, Luke’s version of ‘Fast Car’ was a multi-format crossover hit for the country superstar, topping Billboard’s Radio Songs chart for four weeks, making it to Number 1 on the adult pop and country formats for two weeks each, and topping out at an impressive Number 6 at Top 40 radio and Number 2 on the Hot 100.