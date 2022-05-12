Thursday, May 12, 2022
Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Dear Friend's' Teaser Released

Malayali actor Tovino Thomas who became famous with 'Minnal Murali' will star in 'Dear Friend' next. The teaser of the movie was released on May 11.

Tovino Thomas Instagram/ @tovinothomas

Updated: 12 May 2022 11:13 pm

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas's upcoming film ‘Dear Friend’s' teaser released on May 11. ‘Dear Friend’ is directed by Vineeth Kumar, written by Sharfu, Suhas and Arjun Lal. The teaser begins with a couple talking about a girl they could probably set up with their single friend, played by Thomas. 

However, it appears that Thomas is alone and not lonely. He is like a musician who is satisfied with his work and is happy to do it all alone without any complaints. His friends, on the other hand, know something that is not shown in the teaser. They are very sure of the kind of girl Thomas needs in his life, but the makers have taken care not to reveal much. 

The film will also see Darshana Rajendra, Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Sanchana Natarajan and will release on June 10. As per Etimes, Thomas became popular with ‘Minnal Murali’. The film was released on Netflix and narrated the story of two men, who gained superpowers after a lightening struck them. 

Thomas was last seen in ‘Naaradan’ a social thriller. He played the role of a known newsperson, who uses his influence to exploit others to serve his agenda. Talking about his upcoming list, Thomas also has ‘Anveshippin Kandethum’, ‘Vaashi’, and ‘Thallumala’. 

