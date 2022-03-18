Top Five OTT Titles To Watch Over The Long Weekend

Today is Holi, and with the festival of colours, fans are looking for ways to add some entertainment to the festivities. The OTT world has some intriguing web series and movies to watch over the long weekend. From Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer 'Jalsa' to Ben Affleck's erotic psychological thriller 'Deep Water', OTT platforms are rife with intriguing content for the long weekend.

Have a look at the top five OTT titles releasing this week:

'Jalsa'

'Jalsa' is described by the makers as a very compelling story of conflict told through the lives of a top-tier journalist and her cook. 'Jalsa's trailer immerses viewers in a very distressing storyline concerning a hit-and-run case, most likely inspired by true events. The interesting teaser for 'Jalsa' has piqued the interest of the audience, and the film is due to be released on March 18th.

Directed By: Suresh Triveni

Starring: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Rohini Hattangadi

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

'Bloody Brothers'

'Bloody Brothers' is an adaptation of the Scottish mystery thriller, 'Guilt'. The thriller series is based on two brothers Jaggi and Daljeet, who run over an old man while driving home late one night. They put the body back in his house, but when people become suspicious, the brothers' lives fall apart. The series is due to be released on 18 March.

Directed By: Shaad Ali

Starring: Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, and Satish Kaushik

Where To Watch: Zee5

'Deep Water'

'Deep Water' is an erotic psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a well-to-do husband who enables his wife to have affairs in order to avoid divorce, and who later becomes a key suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. The film is due to be released on March 18th.

Directed By: Adrian Lyne

Starring: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery and Dash Mihok

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

'Apharan' Season 2

The story of the new season begins after Rudra, played by Arunoday Singh, has served his three-year prison sentence. Rudra is now free, and he is implicated in the kidnapping of Anusha, a little girl. When the abducted girl is slain, the plot twists. It appears to be suicide at first, then Rudra discovers that it is a murder.

Directed By: Sidharth Sengupta

Starring: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma, Mahie Gill and Monica Chaudhary

Where To Watch: Voot Select

'Windfall'

'Windfall' falls under the crime, drama, and thriller genre. According to Netflix, the plot revolves around a guy who breaks into an egotistical tech billionaire's unoccupied holiday property, but things go awry when the arrogant billionaire and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. The film is due to be released on March 18th.

Directed By: Charlie McDowell

Starring: Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collin

Where To Watch: Netflix