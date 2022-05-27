‘KGF 2’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Stranger Things 4’ On Netflix – Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

The OTT platforms have brought some fresh content this weekend for the audiences. While some are originals, there are few which have been released already in theatres. From action thrillers like ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on Amazon Prime Video to science fictional dramas like ‘Stranger Things 4’ on Netflix to a simple rural family drama ‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Wapsi’ on Sony LIV, here are some of the most talked-about releases on OTT for this week:

‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon

Director: Prashanth Neel

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields has a new overlord now, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes. His allies look up to him as their Savior, the government sees him as a threat, and his enemies are clamouring for revenge. The film turned out to be a massive hit at the ticket windows and is still earning well at the box-office. It has become the third-highest grosser Indian film of all time only behind ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Dangal’.

‘Stranger Things 4’

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman.

Director: Shawn Levy

Where To Watch: Netflix

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. The previous three seasons have been massively successful on Netflix, and this season too has a great buzz right now. Audiences are waiting to see where the story goes next.

‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Wapsi’

Cast: Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Garima Vikrant Singh, Alka Amin, Ishita Ganguly, Pankaj Jhaa, Vineet Kumar, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Praveen Namdeo, Paritosh Tiwari

Director: Rahul Pandey

Where To Watch: Sony LIV

The light-hearted social-drama series follows the story of Nirmal Pathak, a young writer, who is back in his hometown after 24 years and trying to find his roots and the answers to some of the important questions related to his life. The Sony LIV original has got some great reviews already.

‘Attack: Part 1’

Cast: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak, Prakash Raj

Director: Lakshya Raj Anand

Where To Watch: Zee5

A cyber soldier who has lost everything puts his life on the line to serve his nation, willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. The film didn’t do well at all at the ticket windows. The makers are hoping that the film will do wonders on OTT.

‘Heropanti 2’

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Ahmed Khan

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A vigilante is sent on a mission by the government to kill enemy troops. However, things go wrong when he's mistaken for the leader of the troops. The film, which promised to be a sequel in the spirit of the first film ‘Heropanti’, didn’t do well at the ticket windows. Despite Siddiqui’s performance having been praised a lot, the film didn’t get a good response from the audience. The makers hope to make the most of the OTT release of the film.