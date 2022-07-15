‘Comicstaan 3’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Vaashi’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that’s lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. On Netflix there’s Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh starrer ‘Vaashi’ and Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma starrer ‘Jaadugar’. Then there is the Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan and Regina Cassandra starrer ‘Shoorveer’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Also, the new season of the popular stand-up comedy reality show ‘Comicstaan’ is here on Amazon Prime Video. To add to these there is the much-hyped action thriller ‘The Ambush’ on Lionsgate Play.

A lot of shows and films are releasing this week on various OTT platforms. Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

‘Comicstaan 3’

Director: Nenshad H. Karbhari

Cast: Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, Abish Mathew, Adesh Nichit, Shreya Priyam, Aashish Solanki, Natiq Hasan, Shamik Chakrabarti, Gurleen Pannu, Pavitra Shetty, Aman Jotwani, Kusha Kapila

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video brings together eight budding stand-up comedians shortlisted through a nationwide hunt to compete to become India’s next big comic sensation. They are judged by some of the top names in today’s stand-up comedy scene in India. After two successful seasons, the third season promises to be even bigger on laughter and fun. Who will win the coveted winner’s title?

‘Jaadugar’

Director: Sameer Saxena

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Javed Jaffrey, Dhruv Thukral, Manoj Joshi

Where To Watch: Netflix

In a small football-loving town Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, a small-time magician, Magic Meenu who has no athletic skill must win a football trophy to marry his love interest but the problem is his team that doesn't win a game in couple of years.

‘Vaashi’

Director: Vishnu Raghav

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Keerthi Suresh, Kottayam Ramesh, Nandhu, Baiju Santhosh, Rony David Raj, Anu Mohan, Mukundan, Maya Viswanath, Maya Menon, Anagha Narayanan, Rj Raghu, G Suresh Kumar

Where To Watch: Netflix

Ebin Mathew, a budding lawyer ambitiously joins hands with his advocate friend Madhavi Mohan, to share a new office space in order for them to start their independent careers. Their relationship gets strained when they land on opposite ends of a case.

‘The Ambush’

Director: Pierre Morel

Cast: Marwan Abdullah, Khalifa Al Jassem, Mohammed Ahmed, Abdulla Saeed Bin Haider, Saeed Alharsh, Hassan Yousuf Alblooshi, Khalifa Albahri, Ghanim Nasser, Mansoor Alfeeli

Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play

It is the winter of 2018, the men and women of the UAE military are deployed to provide aid. At the Mocha Base, spirits are high as three Emirati soldiers anticipate an imminent return home. While on their final routine patrol, the three soldiers, Ali, Bilal and Hindasi are ambushed by heavily armed militants on their route, through a narrow canyon. Trapped, wounded, and out of communication range, the three soldiers realize the gravity of their situation. They are running out of options, munitions – and time. Back at the base, their commander receives word and realizes that the assault on the UAE army patrol was premeditated. A rescue mission is quickly put into action, but will air and land support reach the men in time, and will they survive?

‘Shoorveer’

Director: Samar Khan

Cast: Armaan Ralhan, Regina Cassandra, Manish Chaudhary, Aadil Khan, Makrand Deshpande, Shivya Pathania, Arif Zakaria

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

‘Shoorveer’ features the brave story of the strongest soldiers from the Air Force, Navy, and Army coming together to protect our country from a looming threat. Together they form a special task force called Hawks, the first kind of team that depicts such excellent officers from all three fields of the armed forces. The show focuses on covert and stealthy operations, intense military training, air combat, and intelligence subterfuge the soldiers have to go through. Will the Hawks be able to save the country from the impending danger?