Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the fascinating tale of two of india’s biggest ever scientists in ‘Rocket Boys’ to ‘Loop Lapeta’ --the Hindi-language adaptation of ‘Run Lola Run’-- here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

'The Great Indian Murder'

'The Great Indian Murder' which takes a murder investigation to the length and breadth of the country has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects, which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister.

Cast: Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana and Raghuvir Yadav..

Directed by: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

'Murderville'

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them.

Celebrity Guest Stars: Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone

Where To Watch: Netflix

'One Cut Two Cut'

Gopi, an arts and crafts professor, on his first day at work faces the task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four radical social media activists.

Cast: Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi and Vineeth "Beep" Kumar

Directed by: Vamsidhar Bhogaraju

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Loop Lapeta'

'Loop Lapeta' is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run and the directorial feature film debut of Aakash Bhatia. The film also brings together the best of both genres - comedy and thriller - with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that’ll have audiences hooked on Loop. An adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Starring: Taapsee Pannu ,Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Directed by: Aakash Bhatia

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Rocket Boys'

A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series, featuring the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, as they charge through the creation of the Indian Space Program, digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Starring: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Dibyendy Bhattacharya

Created by: Nikkhil Advani

Where To Watch: Sony Liv