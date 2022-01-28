Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the Kapil Sharma’s first-ever stand-up comedy special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ to the fourth season of the Emmy award-winning web series ‘The Sinner’, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week.

Promised Land

An American TV series, about two Latinx families fighting against one another for wealth and power, follows a series of events that leads to the exploration of the secrets and interconnections between the two families.

Cast: John Ortiz, Cecilia Suarez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, and Tonatiuh

Created by: Matt Lopez

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet (Stand-Up Comedy)

From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil's pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor.

Starring: Kapil Sharma

Where To Watch: Netflix

Ice Age’s The Adventures of Buck Wild

Ice Age is back! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground.

Cast: Simon Pegg, Utkarsh Ambedkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong, and Aaron Harris

Directed by: John C. Donkin

Mukti



Mukti is a patriotic period drama, based in the early 1930s, when Indians struggled for freedom from the tyrannical rule of the British empire.

Starring: Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakroborty, Ditipriya Roy, Sudip Sarkar and Chitrangda Chakraborty

Directed by: Rohan Ghose

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Now-retired detective Harry Ambrose is still haunted by visions of events from last season, as he and his partner Sonya travel to Hanover Island in northern Maine for some peace and quiet, but an unexpected tragedy occurs almost immediately upon their arrival, when Ambrose crosses paths with Percy Muldoon, heir to the Muldoon family fishing empire, and hours later he watches as she falls to her death — or so he thinks.

Starring: Bill Pullman, Alice Kremelberg, Frances Fisher, Jessica Hecht, Cindy Cheung, and Ronin Wong

Created by: Derek Simonds

Where To Watch: Netflix