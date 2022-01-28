Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

From the Kapil Sharma’s first-ever stand-up comedy special, to the fourth season of ‘The Sinner’, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week
Top OTT titles this week. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:06 am

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the Kapil Sharma’s first-ever stand-up comedy special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ to the fourth season of the Emmy award-winning web series ‘The Sinner’, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT platforms, this week. 

Promised Land  

 

An American TV series, about two Latinx families fighting against one another for wealth and power, follows a series of events that leads to the exploration of the secrets and interconnections between the two families.  

Cast: John Ortiz, Cecilia Suarez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, and Tonatiuh

Created by: Matt Lopez 

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar 

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet (Stand-Up Comedy) 

 

From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil's pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor. 

Starring: Kapil Sharma 

Where To Watch: Netflix 

Ice Age’s The Adventures of Buck Wild  

  

Ice Age is back! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground.  

Cast: Simon Pegg, Utkarsh Ambedkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong, and Aaron Harris   

Directed by: John C. Donkin 

Mukti  
 

Mukti is a patriotic period drama, based in the early 1930s, when Indians struggled for freedom from the tyrannical rule of the British empire. 

Starring: Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakroborty, Ditipriya Roy, Sudip Sarkar and Chitrangda Chakraborty 

Directed by:  Rohan Ghose 

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy 

 

Now-retired detective Harry Ambrose is still haunted by visions of events from last season, as he and his partner Sonya travel to Hanover Island in northern Maine for some peace and quiet, but an unexpected tragedy occurs almost immediately upon their arrival, when Ambrose crosses paths with Percy Muldoon, heir to the Muldoon family fishing empire, and hours later he watches as she falls to her death — or so he thinks. 

Starring: Bill Pullman, Alice Kremelberg, Frances Fisher, Jessica Hecht, Cindy Cheung, and Ronin Wong 

Created by: Derek Simonds 

Where To Watch: Netflix 

Tags

Art & Entertainment OTT Platforms Movies Bollywood Hollywood Netflix Amazon Prime Disney+Hotstar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek And Kapil Sharma’s Portrayal Of Rivalry Never Affected Their Friendship

Krushna Abhishek And Kapil Sharma’s Portrayal Of Rivalry Never Affected Their Friendship

Javed Akhtar On Kangana Ranaut’s Transfer Plea: It’s Devoid Of All merits

Ameesha Patel Says She Was Portrayed Arrogant, Snobbish For Not Indulging In Gossip

‘Verses Of War’ Movie Review: Vivek Oberoi-Rohit Roy’s Film Is More Jingoistic Than Patriotic

Actress Bhagyashree's Daughter, Avantika Dassani, To Make Her Debut With 'Mithya'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads