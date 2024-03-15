Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘One Love’ And ‘Heeriye’ Make A Smashing Return To The Top Of The Charts

‘Animal’s ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ has been ruling the roost for the past few months, and it’s still running on top. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ is also not ready to leave its position at the top part of the charts. ‘Satranga’ from ‘Animal’ is also one of the fan favourites. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Dunki’ and many others are also in the top 10, but these have been slowly fading out with craze for the films phasing out.