Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘One Love’ And ‘Heeriye’ Make A Smashing Return To The Top Of The Charts

We’ve witnessed another week filled with some of the greatest songs. Film music, international music or just indie music, everything has been at the peak in their respective categories and audiences are loving it. There are some new entrants to the top 10 trending songs of the week and at the same time, there have been some of the most popular songs which are continuing to win hearts.
‘Animal’s ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ has been ruling the roost for the past few months, and it’s still running on top. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ is also not ready to leave its position at the top part of the charts. ‘Satranga’ from ‘Animal’ is also one of the fan favourites. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Dunki’ and many others are also in the top 10, but these have been slowly fading out with craze for the films phasing out.
What made a smashing return to the top of the charts are some of the indie songs which have been favourites since long, but weren’t making it to the top 10. ‘One Love’ by Shubh and ‘Heeriye’ by Jasleen Royal featuring Arijit Singh are once again back to the top of the charts. They’ve been loved by the audiences for months now.
Among the indies Danny, Sai Abhyankkar and many others are winning hearts and making the fans groove to their mellifluous tunes. Sai Abhyankkar’s ‘Katchi Sera’ by ‘Think Indie’ is definitely a crowd puller and it has been doing so since the past few weeks.
So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:
Advertisement
1. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)
Advertisement
2. ‘Husn’
3. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)
Advertisement
4. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)
Advertisement
5. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
Advertisement
6. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’
7. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)
8. ‘Katchi Sera’ – From “Think Indie”
9. ‘One Love’
10. ‘Heeriye’ (Feat. Arijit Singh)
Which among these songs is your most favourite of the week?