Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Animal’s ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ Returns To The Top Of The Charts

As we enter another week of the year, here’s taking a look at some of the most trending songs that have rocked the nation this week.

Prateek Sur
March 8, 2024
A Still From ‘Animal’s ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ Photo: Instagram
Another week filled with some of the greatest songs has passed by us. Film music, international music or just indie music, everything has been at the peak in their respective categories. While there are no new entries in the top 10, the positions of almost all of them have changed from last week. ‘Animal’s ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ has been ruling the roost for the past few months, but it had fallen below last couple of weeks with Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ taking the numero uno position. However, that’s changed now and ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ is back to the top position.

‘Satranga’ from ‘Animal’ is also one of the fan favourites. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Dunki’ and many others are also in the top 10.

Many indie songs are still ranking high on charts and making fans groover to their mellifluous tunes. Anuv Jain, Danny, Sai Abhyankkar and many others are winning hearts.

So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:

1. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)

2. ‘Husn’

3. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)

4. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

5. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)

6. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’

7. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)

8. ‘Katchi Sera’ – From “Think Indie”

9. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)

10. ‘Ve Haaniyaan’

Which song among these have you been listening to the most this week? Share your thoughts with us.

