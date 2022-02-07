Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland: 'I Got Hit By A Car 17 Times'

'Uncharted' star actor Tom Holland talking about doing the stunt scenes in the film said 'I got hit by a car 17 times'.

Tom Holland: 'I Got Hit By A Car 17 Times'
Tom Holland IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:12 pm

Hollywood actor Tom Holland who plays Nathan Drake in the upcoming film 'Uncharted' talks about performing the high octane action scenes in the film. The film 'Uncharted' will be released in theatres on February 18 and also stars actors Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle in major roles.

After starring in the critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', British actor Holland is gearing up for another high-octane adventure in 'Uncharted'. The Ruben Fleischer-directed film is based on the same-named popular video game series and features some high-octane stunts.

Related stories

Tom Holland-Starrer 'Uncharted' Release Delayed By One Week

‘Namaste India’: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Announce Release Date For 'Uncharted’ In India

According to a report by Indian Express, Holland said in a statement, “The day I got hit by a car was pretty impressive. I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.'”

The film is about historian Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a seasoned treasure hunter, who recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost by the House of Moncada 500 years ago.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor/Actress Video Games
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai

Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Producer Manish Shah Opens Up On Halting The Theatrical Release Of The Film's Hindi-Dubbed Version

Anand Deverakonda's Upcoming Action Movie 'Gam Gam Ganesha' Launched

Theatres Shutting Down Proves To Be A Boon For Marathi Films; But Will This Sustain?

Tom Holland: Andrew Garfield Regained Fans' Trust With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Lanuches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title