Tom Holland: 'I Got Hit By A Car 17 Times'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland who plays Nathan Drake in the upcoming film 'Uncharted' talks about performing the high octane action scenes in the film. The film 'Uncharted' will be released in theatres on February 18 and also stars actors Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle in major roles.

After starring in the critically acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', British actor Holland is gearing up for another high-octane adventure in 'Uncharted'. The Ruben Fleischer-directed film is based on the same-named popular video game series and features some high-octane stunts.

According to a report by Indian Express, Holland said in a statement, “The day I got hit by a car was pretty impressive. I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie. It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.'”

The film is about historian Victor "Sully" Sullivan, a seasoned treasure hunter, who recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost by the House of Moncada 500 years ago.