Tom Holland: Andrew Garfield Regained Fans' Trust With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Hollywood movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ received a lot of praise from the audience and did well at the box office. The return and redemption of actor Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man was one of the highlights of the film. Garfield's Spidey was a divisive figure in the fandom before, but his return made him a fan favourite, which his successor actor Tom Holland has noticed as well.

According to the Hindustan Times, in a recent interview, Holland discussed how Garfield regained the trust of his fans while also making amends with the studio. He even went so far as to support the fans' demand for Garfield to reprise his role as ‘Spider-Man’ in his own film.

Fans initially praised Garfield's portrayal of ‘Spider-Man’, but the films and his portrayal received mixed reviews and feedback when the series returned for a second instalment. This resulted in the series' abrupt cancellation and a reboot with Holland taking over as ‘Spider-Man’ in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which was released in 2016.

Fans, on the other hand, have praised his performance in ‘No Way Home’. Holland speaking on the Phase Zero podcast said, “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

With ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’, Holland acknowledged fans' campaign to get the Garfield-starrer series back on track and give the character closure. The film was supposed to be released in 2017, but it was postponed in favour of Holland's films.

He said, "I would love to see ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’. That scene where he saved Zendaya, like, the fan reactions in the theater were so spectacular. So, should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support--and, obviously, so would Andrew."

Holland recently in another interview with the Hollywood Reporter admitt that he regretted not speaking with Garfield after the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ series was cancelled.

Garfield was rumoured to have been fired from the role after his ‘Spider-Man’ films and spin-offs were cancelled. Following the infamous Sony hack, it was revealed in an email that Garfield was 'let go' after failing to show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ in 2014. To this the actor had stated that he was unable to attend due to illness.