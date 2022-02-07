Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Holland: Andrew Garfield Regained Fans' Trust With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

In a recent interview, actor Tom Holland praised actor Andrew Garfield for not only making amends with the studio, but also winning back the general public with his appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Tom Holland: Andrew Garfield Regained Fans' Trust With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Instagram - @andrew_garfield83

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 10:30 pm

Hollywood movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ received a lot of praise from the audience and did well at the box office. The return and redemption of actor Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man was one of the highlights of the film. Garfield's Spidey was a divisive figure in the fandom before, but his return made him a fan favourite, which his successor actor Tom Holland has noticed as well.

According to the Hindustan Times, in a recent interview, Holland discussed how Garfield regained the trust of his fans while also making amends with the studio. He even went so far as to support the fans' demand for Garfield to reprise his role as ‘Spider-Man’ in his own film.

Related stories

Tom Holland Surprised By 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box-Office Collections; Dwayne Johnson Sends Congratulations

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes The Biggest Film On Box Office In India And Around The World

Fans initially praised Garfield's portrayal of ‘Spider-Man’, but the films and his portrayal received mixed reviews and feedback when the series returned for a second instalment. This resulted in the series' abrupt cancellation and a reboot with Holland taking over as ‘Spider-Man’ in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, which was released in 2016.

Fans, on the other hand, have praised his performance in ‘No Way Home’. Holland speaking on the Phase Zero podcast said, “I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back.”

With ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’, Holland acknowledged fans' campaign to get the Garfield-starrer series back on track and give the character closure. The film was supposed to be released in 2017, but it was postponed in favour of Holland's films.

He said, "I would love to see ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’. That scene where he saved Zendaya, like, the fan reactions in the theater were so spectacular. So, should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support--and, obviously, so would Andrew."

Holland recently in another interview with the Hollywood Reporter admitt that he regretted not speaking with Garfield after the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ series was cancelled.

Garfield was rumoured to have been fired from the role after his ‘Spider-Man’ films and spin-offs were cancelled. Following the infamous Sony hack, it was revealed in an email that Garfield was 'let go' after failing to show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ in 2014. To this the actor had stated that he was unable to attend due to illness.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Spider-Man: No Way Home The Amazing Spider-Man Sony Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Karishma Tanna Shares A Tender Moment With Mother-in-Law At 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony

Karishma Tanna Shares A Tender Moment With Mother-in-Law At 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile

'Thandi Hawayein' And Six Other Songs By SD Burman And Lata Mangeshkar That Created Magic

Erica Fernandes Speaks About Her Breakup

Children’s Mental Health Week: Films That Emphasise On The Ailments Of The Mind

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets