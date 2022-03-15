Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes

Paramount and Skydance studios collaborated to work on a sequel to actor Tom Cruise’s most iconic movie ‘Top Gun’. The sequel titled ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has Cruise back in the lead and is set to release in theaters in the US for the Memorial Day weekend in May.

Before its theatrical release Cruise will be taking his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on a flight to Cannes as the movie is all set to be a part of the most awaited film festival in the world. This year the Cannes Film Festival will happen from May 17 to May 28. Cannes has always been considered the best platform for studios to showcase their movies.

This would mark the first time in 30 years a Tom Cruise film has been screened at Cannes. He will be there with the director of the movie, Ron Howard, whose earlier directorial ‘Far And Away’ was screened at Cannes in 1992. Cruise is considered one of Hollywood’s most relentless promoters, and never shies away from publicity. Cannes would be an obvious place for the actor to show off his new film. Cruise’s appearance would benefit the two-week fest as it emerges from the pandemic.

The ‘Top Gun’ sequel has struggled to get to the screens and was delayed multiple times due to Covid pressures on theatrical business. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ launched its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, with Cruise surprising the crowd in person. More recently, the first 13 minutes of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ were screened at CinemaCon in August 2021.