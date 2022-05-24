Thor-Love And Thunder Trailer: 5 Stand-Out Moments From Chris Hemsworth's Next Marvel Movie

Actor Chris Hemsworth is back in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ as one of the original Avengers after the box-office success of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. After months of anticipation the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has finally been released.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ picks up after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and focuses on Hemsworth's Thor Odinson's development. After leaving Earth with the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' at the end of the ‘Infinity Saga’, he works with them in the film. New Asgard is left under the rule of King Valkyrie while Thor explores the cosmos and tries to figure out who he is.

Here are a few key highlights from the trailer:

Thor through the years

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer, which kicks off Phase 4 of Thor's story, showcases the god of thunder throughout the years. Thor was shown as a young boy in the first Thor, but he's shown even younger at the start of this sequel. The teaser trailer which had been released a few weeks back even showed what appeared to be a child Thor, a teen Thor, and an adult Thor running through an unrevealed forest. The role of child Thor is reportedly been portrayed by Chris Hemsworth’s son Tristan Hemsworth.

Thor's physical transformation

While the trailer depicts the buff Thor that is known and loved by fans, fat Thor will return after being introduced in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in a hilarious way. Fat Thor also gets into a Crossfit routine, completing strength training with massive chains attached to a giant monster that has died.

Return of Jane Foster

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is also set to return for the first time since ‘Thor: The Dark World’, as the new MCU film will see Thor's former girlfriend transformed into a superhero known as Mighty Thor. Gorr the God Butcher, a powerful god-killing being who will go toe-to-toe with Thor and Mighty Thor, will face off against this group of heroes.

Korg's Comeback

A fan favourite character Korg appears to be accompanying Thor on his new journey of self-discovery. The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' are seen continuing their hijinks across the universe alongside the two. As of now, it is clear that Thor and Star-Lord will continue their feud, which was hinted at the end of Endgame.

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

The trailer introduces fans to an English actor Christian Bale's villain Gorr the God Butcher with a glimpse at Russell Crowe's character as well. Gorr emerges from the shadows to slaughter all Gods. There are snippets from various action scenes, more 'Guardians of the Galaxy' visuals, and the party's emergence at Zeus' kingdom.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ written and directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi will be released on July 8.