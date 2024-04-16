'Thelma The Unicorn' Trailer Review: This Dreamy Animation Sheds Light On A Pony's Magical Journey Of Self-Discovery

Netflix is poised to release a delightful and whimsical animated film titled ‘Thelma the Unicorn.’ The unique tale follows an ordinary pony with big dreams of becoming a glamorous music star and is set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. With just over a month until its debut, the streaming giant has unveiled the trailer for the film.
Featuring singer Brittany Howard in her debut acting role as the titular character, this adventure comedy movie has excited fans of the animation genre.
The 2-minute 29-second trailer offers a glimpse into the transformed life of Thelma, whose entire world changes after a mishap involving glitter and paint turns her into a mysterious pink-hued unicorn. Thelma dreams of performing at the famous Sparkle Palooza event so as to achieve her goal of becoming the ‘world’s next big musical legend’ and making her voice heard. The trailer depicts her journey as she adopts a new (fake) identity when mistaken for a real unicorn, captivating audiences with her enchanting vocals and musical prowess. However, Nikki, who emerges to be her formidable rival, will do everything she can to reveal her true identity and bring her down at any cost.
Take a look at the trailer here:
The trailer for ‘Thelma the Unicorn’ is exactly what one would expect from an animated film; it has its cheerful moments with a side of hard-hitting truths. While one would think that it’s a film made for children, the trailer alone showcases that the movie will dive into heavy themes that include fame, aspirations, self-identity, friendship, and much more. It aims to give viewers a sneak peek into the glitz and glam and how it can make you a different person than what you really are.
It’s evident what Thelma is fighting for – an opportunity to be heard and seen – and her journey is something that can come off as relatable to many adults. The biggest question is – is it really worth hiding your true self in order to be able to achieve your dream? ‘Thelma the Unicorn’ looks to be something that is a fun-watch but will open your doors to self-discovery as well.
Lynn Wang has co-directed the film with Jared Hess, who has co-written the script with Jerusha Hess. The star-studded ensemble of voice artists also features Will Forte as Otis, Jemaine Clement as Vic Diamond, Edi Patterson as Megan, Zach Galifianakis as Crusty Tucker, Fred Armisen as Danny Stallion, Jon Heder as Reggie, Maliaka Mitchell as Peggy, and Ally Dixon as Nikki Narwhal.
‘Thelma the Unicorn’ is set to bring magic on to your small screens on May 17.