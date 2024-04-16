'Thelma The Unicorn' Trailer Review: This Dreamy Animation Sheds Light On A Pony's Magical Journey Of Self-Discovery

The 2-minute 29-second trailer offers a glimpse into the transformed life of Thelma, whose entire world changes after a mishap involving glitter and paint turns her into a mysterious pink-hued unicorn. Thelma dreams of performing at the famous Sparkle Palooza event so as to achieve her goal of becoming the ‘world’s next big musical legend’ and making her voice heard. The trailer depicts her journey as she adopts a new (fake) identity when mistaken for a real unicorn, captivating audiences with her enchanting vocals and musical prowess. However, Nikki, who emerges to be her formidable rival, will do everything she can to reveal her true identity and bring her down at any cost.