Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing the role of Keith Bishop in the United Kingdom version of ‘The Office’, has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by JustRight Management and his close friend Ed Scott.
Ewen MacIntosh played the role of Big Keith who loved scotch eggs. In the UK version of ‘The Office’, he played the role of an accountant who had a monotone voicemail message. Despite his skills, MacIntosh’s character dreamt of a different profession and aspired to be a DJ instead.
BBC quoted JustRight Management saying, “With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”
‘The Office’s creator Ricky Gervais also shared a tribute for the actor. He shared a picture of the actor in his character. He wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”
The news of MacIntosh’s death has left fans heartbroken. Reacting to the news of his death, one fan wrote, “Sorry to hear that. He was perfect for deadpan comedy. Pioneered it into modern screen in fact. Will never look at a Scotch Egg the same way ever again. Sad day. RIP Ewen.” A second fan said, “Loved him in ‘The Office’. So deadpan funny.” A third fan commented, “RIP. He was in some great scenes. Big Keith will live on via ‘The Office’ forever.”
MacIntosh also appeared in other British comedies like ‘Miranda’ and ‘Little Britain.’ The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. The actor was 50.