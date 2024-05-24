‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’ Trailer: Gear Up To Witness The Epic Battle Between Hanuman And Kumbhakarna

Sharad Devarajan, Creator and Executive Producer of the much-awaited new season, said, “Pushing the boundaries of original Indian animation is the passion and driving force behind Graphic India. With every season of The Legend of Hanuman, we strive not only to push the boundaries of animation but also to delve deeper into the spiritual truths that make this tale so timeless. This season, as Lord Hanuman faces off against the mighty warriors of Lanka, including the colossal Kumbhakaran, we explore the profound themes of duty, sacrifice, and the power of unwavering devotion. The visually earth-shattering battles serve as a backdrop for a powerful narrative that speaks to the very essence of the human condition. Through Hanuman's journey, we are reminded that true strength lies not in physical power, but in the courage to stand firm in our convictions and the compassion to uplift those around us.”