Art & Entertainment

‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’ Trailer: Gear Up To Witness The Epic Battle Between Hanuman And Kumbhakarna

The new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, on Disney+ Hotstar, features voices of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh.

‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’ Poster
info_icon

Are you ready to witness the mighty titans in an all new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ on Disney+ Hotstar? Well, the new season of the much-loved series showcases Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power along with Indrajeet’s deadly schemes, and Ahiravan’s dark plans. Amidst all the challenges, Hanuman is all set with his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before. The makers have amped up the excitement by dropping the trailer of the series. Check it out here:

The thrilling new season, crafted by Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang, features the powerful voices of Sharad Kelkar as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman. The epic saga will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 5 onwards with a new episode every week!

Sharad Devarajan, Creator and Executive Producer of the much-awaited new season, said, “Pushing the boundaries of original Indian animation is the passion and driving force behind Graphic India. With every season of The Legend of Hanuman, we strive not only to push the boundaries of animation but also to delve deeper into the spiritual truths that make this tale so timeless. This season, as Lord Hanuman faces off against the mighty warriors of Lanka, including the colossal Kumbhakaran, we explore the profound themes of duty, sacrifice, and the power of unwavering devotion. The visually earth-shattering battles serve as a backdrop for a powerful narrative that speaks to the very essence of the human condition. Through Hanuman's journey, we are reminded that true strength lies not in physical power, but in the courage to stand firm in our convictions and the compassion to uplift those around us.”

The voice of Ravan in the new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, Sharad Kelkar, said, "I am a huge fan of animation, and The Legend of Hanuman holds a special place in my heart. Voicing characters in animated series has always been a favorite of mine because it helps me grow as an artist. Ravan, in particular, is a legendary character, representing a rarely explored side of the spectrum on screen. In this season, Ravan's battle is more challenging as he faces not only the vanar sena but also faces loss and sacrifice. Bringing that agony and pain to life in the voice required introspection and new preparation compared to previous seasons. Once the audience watches this season, they'll not only see his emotions but also hear them.”

Will Hanuman succeed in his quest to save his comrades? Find out all about the epic battles and triumphs in the ‘The Legend of Hanuman S4’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 21 International Organisations Write To CJI For Speedy Resolution Of Adani Coal Imports Case In SC
  2. Indian Astrologer Predicts World War 3 On This Date In June 2024
  3. Is Delhi Pollution Not A Cause For Concern This Election?
  4. UP: 22-Year-Old Nurse Found Dead In Hotel Room, Family Alleges Rape
  5. India Would Have Progressed Much Faster If Borders Had Been More Secure, Defined: Ajit Doval
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller
  2. 'Heeramandi' Star Adhyayan Suman Reveals His Plans To Venture Into Direction, Will Debut With A Biopic
  3. Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling
  4. Rohit Shetty Wraps Up 'Singham 3' Kashmir Schedule With Ajay Devgn
  5. ‘The Legend of Hanuman 4’ Trailer: Gear Up To Witness The Epic Battle Between Hanuman And Kumbhakarna
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Confirm Manager Stefano Pioli's Departure; Paulo Fonseca In Fray To Take Over
  3. Skydivers Fly Through London's Tower Bridge In World First - In Pics
  4. Hunt For India's Next Coach: AB De Villiers To Replace Rahul Dravid? Ex-Proteas Star Gives His Take
  5. French Open 2024 Preview: Nagal Drawn Against World No. 18 Khachanov In 1st Round
World News
  1. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  2. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
  3. Israel Army Says 3 More Bodies Of Hostages Recovered From Gaza
  4. Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills
  5. California Mother Fined $88,000 After Kids Mistakenly Collect Clams Instead Of Seashells
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Says Kangana Ranaut Represents 'India's Daughters'; BJP Losing Everywhere, Claims Chief Kharge