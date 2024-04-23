Gear Up For A Battle Of Emotions As Disney+ Hotstar Announces A New Season For ‘The Legend Of Hanuman'

Speaking about the new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Executive Producer of the upcoming season, said in a statement that he is ‘thrilled’. He added, “The heroism of Lord Hanuman means so much to the world and it has been our personal mission to share that strength in our portrayal of this timeless legend loved by millions. He has inspired generations for thousands of years and his morals, lessons and universal truths of righteousness remain more relevant today than ever before. I am grateful to the millions of fans who have supported the series and excited to share this new action-packed season with the world.”