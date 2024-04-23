Gear Up For A Battle Of Emotions As Disney+ Hotstar Announces A New Season For ‘The Legend Of Hanuman'

It’s finally time for the next chapter of the legendary battle between the good and evil as the new season of Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ has been announced. It will see the mighty Hanuman front it once again along with mythical legends Sugreev and Angad, and the epic showdown will keep you on the edge of your seat wanting more. Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, the show features the voices of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Baggan.
Speaking about the new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’, Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Executive Producer of the upcoming season, said in a statement that he is ‘thrilled’. He added, “The heroism of Lord Hanuman means so much to the world and it has been our personal mission to share that strength in our portrayal of this timeless legend loved by millions. He has inspired generations for thousands of years and his morals, lessons and universal truths of righteousness remain more relevant today than ever before. I am grateful to the millions of fans who have supported the series and excited to share this new action-packed season with the world.”
Sharad Kelkar, actor and the voice of Ravan in the new season, further stated, "Voicing the demon king, Ravan in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman has been a deeply personal journey for me. The show is based on a legendary lore and through this I have discovered many layering stories myself which kept me hooked to know more. I believe our audiences felt the same way as they’ve shown constant support to us. I cannot wait for the audiences to be entertained by the greatness of animation yet again with the new season of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar.”
So, gear up to witness the journey of Hanuman alongside Kumbhakaran, Ravan as they face epic battles.