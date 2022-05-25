As Texas experienced yet another horrible incidence of school shootings, people from all around the world, including those in the entertainment industry, expressed their outrage. Celebrities such as Actress Priyanka Chopra, singers Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and others flocked to social media to urge the abolition of the gun lobby in the United States so that robust measures against mass shootings could be adopted in the future.

Officials said an 18-year-old shooter opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, in the bloodiest school shooting in a decade and the latest awful moment for a country traumatised by a spate of atrocities. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. According to the authorities, the death toll also included two adults. Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Chopra posted a news clip on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Condolences are not enough. There needs to be more done. So tragic."

Gomez turned to Twitter to express her outrage at the killings. She wrote "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly underappreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

Swift also tweeted about the 'murders.' "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep" she tweeted, sharing a video of basketball coach and former player Steve Kerr speaking emotionally about the incident.

"My heart is with the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly horrifying.” Lord of the Rings star actor Elijah Woods wrote.

“It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner" American actress, Mindy Kaling wrote.

Indian actress Swara Bhasker who frequently travels to the United States also spoke out against the deaths. "What the hell is going on in the USA?!! This is horrific and tragic! Seems entirely avoidable too .. why are gun laws not changing in the USA? 14 children dead in a school & only 10 days after the #Buffalo shooting. My heart goes out to the parents & families," she wrote.

The killing at Robb Elementary School in the Latino town of Uvalde was the bloodiest school shooting in the United States since a shooter killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Families were still waiting for information about their children hours after the incident.