Telugu Mini Series '30 Weds 21' Season 2 Will Be 'Awesome', Says Sharath Chandra

Telugu mini series '30 Weds 21' is all set to release its second season. The first part of the popular series, starring actors Chaitanya Rao Madadi, who plays the character of Prudhvi and Ananya, who is seen as Meghana, explored a unique concept of age gap love story in an arranged marriage set up. The teaser of the second season will be released on January 31. The show's producer Sharath Chandra shares that the next season is a bigger responsibility for them.



The series will be directed by Prithvi Vanam and co-written by Asamardhudu and Manoj P, who had also worked on the first season, which was released on YouTube.



Chandra tells us, "The second season is going to be awesome! While we flowed free for season one, season 2 is certainly a bigger responsibility - to meet the expectations of the audiences. People loved the characters in the show as much as the show so the evolution of characters is also crucial. Overall, our writers have done a pretty amazing job at creating a more settled and a well rounded show that hits all the right chords."





The story is produced by Chai Bisket, A Hyderabad based digital content production house, known for creating youth-centric digital content.



The show's writers Asamardhudu and Manoj P reveal what kind of entertainment the audience will be getting with the second season.



"'30 Weds 21' is a journey of love, in a marriage," says Manoj P. Asamardhudu is quick to add, "Our first season was about Meghana and Prudhvi looking beyond their difference in age and accepting each other as their partner. The second season is about the next mile of their journey - the next stage in their marriage - one where their love grows stronger. The undercurrent of age difference remains."



The poster of the second season was released on Sunday (January 30) where Prudhvi and Meghana are seen spending romantic time together at a scenic location. The series also stars actors Mahendar, Divya, Veerabhadram, Sri Kumari.