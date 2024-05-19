Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde

"I was not well while doing the show. It was hectic. Dance is difficult and there were good dancers like Gashmeer (Mahajani), Amruta (Khanvilkar) on the show and dancing in front of them was a big task. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a different show, it’s a big show. These three are big shows and I’ve always said, ‘I want to do quality work’,” she added.