'Udaariyaan' Actress Twinkle Arora Reveals How She Approaches Her Roles

Twinkle said: "There can be days when you have fewer lines and days when you have lots and lots of lines. And I love those days when I have lots of lines. I've always been a child where I couldn't cram. I read the whole screenplay beforehand as that is very, very important to understand what the situation is and the scenes that I need to deliver." "It helps me in handling the dialogues well. So, this has been my routine in 'Udaariyaan' too. Even now when I reach on set, I have a request to the AD to keep the script ready. I don't only read my scenes but I prefer reading the whole episode or the whole screenplay first thing in the morning while my hair and makeup are going on. And then before going to each scene, I take the scene-by-scene script and read it so that I'll be fluent in the scene. That's how I do it," said Twinkle.