'Udaariyaan' Actress Twinkle Arora Reveals How She Approaches Her Roles

The 'Udaariyaan' fame actress Twinkle Arora has opened up on how she approaches a role, sharing that she makes sure to go through the script before she steps in front of the camera.

Twinkle Arora
Twinkle Arora Photo: X


Twinkle said: "There can be days when you have fewer lines and days when you have lots and lots of lines. And I love those days when I have lots of lines. I've always been a child where I couldn't cram. I read the whole screenplay beforehand as that is very, very important to understand what the situation is and the scenes that I need to deliver." "It helps me in handling the dialogues well. So, this has been my routine in 'Udaariyaan' too. Even now when I reach on set, I have a request to the AD to keep the script ready. I don't only read my scenes but I prefer reading the whole episode or the whole screenplay first thing in the morning while my hair and makeup are going on. And then before going to each scene, I take the scene-by-scene script and read it so that I'll be fluent in the scene. That's how I do it," said Twinkle.

She further said how every scene and every act needs different types of treatment while shooting. "But I like longer shots, all in one take. I like the acts where it is taken in one go. Because it's fun to perform when you are in the flow. But sometimes we also need to do shorter scripts, which are also fun once you are in the rhythm," added Twinkle.

In the show 'Udaariyaan', Twinkle plays the role of Nehmat Kaur. The show has recently taken a 15-year leap and has marked the entry of Avinesh Rekhi, and Shreya Jain. 'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

