Television

Neeharika Roy Loves This Makeup Combo: 'Light Base, Tinted Moisturisers, Blush'

Actress Neeharika Roy prefers to do her own makeup most of the time, focusing on a light base and a good lip combo as she believes it helps accentuate her features.

Instagram
Neeharika Roy Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Neeharika Roy prefers to do her own makeup most of the time, focusing on a light base and a good lip combo as she believes it helps accentuate her features.

Neeharika, who plays the lead in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', is just loving her post-leap look. Now that she wears simple and beautiful Anarkali dresses, her makeup is very subtle.

For hair, she definitely needs the help of a stylist, but when it comes to the technique of makeup, the diva believes every actor finds their own groove over a period of time.

Talking about the same, Neeharika said: "As an actor, over a period of time, we learn the nuances of good makeup, especially from our makeup artists. So now I trouble my makeup didi a little less, (laughs) and end up doing most of my makeup by myself. When there is a different track and change in the look, I completely rely on her, but on a regular basis, I feel when it comes to makeup, less is more."

"My focus goes into, light base, preferably, tinted moisturisers, blush, a good lip combo, and eye makeup, as I believe it helps me accentuate my features better. When one looks good, they feel good, which eventually results in great output. For me, that means delivering my hundred per cent in my performance every day," added Neeharika.

'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' airs at 8 p.m. on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latur Teen Who Wrote Class 12 Exams With Feet Scores Distinction Marks
  2. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  3. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  4. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  5. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  2. For Abrar Qazi Sketching Is Like Meditation: 'It Calms My Mind'
  3. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  4. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  5. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Preview: Sumit Nagal Faces World No. 18 Karen Khachanov In First Round
  2. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  5. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
World News
  1. California Mother Fined $88,000 After Kids Mistakenly Collect Clams Instead Of Seashells
  2. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  3. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  4. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally