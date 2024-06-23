Television

Mouli Ganguly Reveals Why Working With Hubby Mazher Sayed Is 'Really Relaxing'

Actress Mouli Ganguly has opened up about working with her husband Mazher Sayed in the show 'Janani - Ai Ki Kahani', sharing that after almost two decades, it's refreshing to work together again.

Instagram
Mouli Ganguly Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Mouli Ganguly has opened up about working with her husband Mazher Sayed in the show 'Janani - Ai Ki Kahani', sharing that after almost two decades, it's refreshing to work together again.

Reflecting on their past collaborations, Mouli, who plays the role of Ira Sharma on the show, said: "After almost two decades, it feels refreshing to be working together again. Back then, during 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', we were not cast opposite each other, so this experience is entirely new and exciting." This time, they are playing a couple on screen, adding a unique dynamic to their professional and personal lives. Mouli expressed her delight about this experience, saying she is really enjoying it. The couple’s chemistry, both off and on screen, has added a layer of authenticity and depth to their characters, making the show even more engaging for viewers.

Working with a spouse can be a unique experience, and for Mouli and Mazher, it has been nothing short of enjoyable. "It's really relaxing because coming together, going home together, and getting to spend time together is so much fun. Otherwise, we usually share each other’s set stories. This time, it’s the same story," said Mouli, who is known for her work in 'Saaksshi', 'Aathvaan Vachan', and 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. Their last major appearance together was in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4', where they performed as a couple, showcasing their strong partnership and chemistry.

The couple tied the knot in 2010. The show stars Mazher as Virat Sharma and also features Prapti Shukla, Nitin Guleria, Sumit Kaul, Priyank Tatariya, and Aashika Bhatia. Produced by MAJ Productions, 'Janani - Ai Ki Kahani' is airing on Dangal TV. Meanwhile, Mouli has earlier featured in television shows like 'Baal Shiv-Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha', 'Jamai Raja', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Aasman Se Aage', and 'Mano Ya Na Mano 2'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Plus One: Black Flags Waved At Kerala Education Minister
  2. UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
  3. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  4. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
  5. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
Entertainment News
  1. Theme Song Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Be Unveiled In Mathura
  2. Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps
  3. Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police After Two Arrested In Connection With Burglary At His Office
  4. 'Munjya' Crosses Rs 80 Crore-Mark At Box Office
  5. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds
Sports News
  1. Brazil V Costa Rica Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Key Players, Head To Head
  2. Queen's Club Championship Final: Tommy Paul Races To Title With Straight-Sets Win
  3. German Open Final: Jessica Pegula Fights Back To Earn Maiden Grass-court Title
  4. Andy Murray To Miss Wimbledon After Spinal Surgery
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
World News
  1. Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation
  2. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  3. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  4. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  5. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS