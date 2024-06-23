Mouli Ganguly Reveals Why Working With Hubby Mazher Sayed Is 'Really Relaxing'

Reflecting on their past collaborations, Mouli, who plays the role of Ira Sharma on the show, said: "After almost two decades, it feels refreshing to be working together again. Back then, during 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', we were not cast opposite each other, so this experience is entirely new and exciting." This time, they are playing a couple on screen, adding a unique dynamic to their professional and personal lives. Mouli expressed her delight about this experience, saying she is really enjoying it. The couple’s chemistry, both off and on screen, has added a layer of authenticity and depth to their characters, making the show even more engaging for viewers.