Megha Sharma Plans Vacation At Jim Corbett & Nainital 'To Unwind, Relax'

"When we're working on a show, it's non-stop. Sometimes for a year or two, or even 7-8 months, we're stuck in a routine of going from home to set and back. We hardly get any time off to travel or do personal tasks. So, when we do get a week off or a day or two, we have to decide whether to travel, take care of personal matters, or do chores at home. Vacations are important to break the monotony of our schedule," she added.