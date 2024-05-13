Television

Megha Sharma Plans Vacation At Jim Corbett & Nainital 'To Unwind, Relax'

Actress Megha Sharma, who has recently quit her ongoing show, 'Pandya Store', is all set to go on a long vacation to Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand and Nainital and wants to spend some time with her family to unwind and relax.

Megha Sharma
Megha Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Megha Sharma, who has recently quit her ongoing show, 'Pandya Store', is all set to go on a long vacation to Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand and Nainital and wants to spend some time with her family to unwind and relax.

The actress has been part of shows like 'Baal Krishna' and 'Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai'. In 'Pandya Store' she played the role of Chhabili.

Talking about her holiday plans, Megha said: "I'm planning a vacation to refresh my mind before diving back into work. I want to spend some time at home with my family first to unwind and relax, so I'll be in a better mindset for the vacation. My motto for this trip is 'stress, depression jaaye bhaad me, hum chale pahad me'."

"I'll be gone for about 10 days. The first 4-5 days, I'll be chilling at home, and then for the next 5 days, I'll be out and about, exploring and visiting different places," she shared.

Megha further said holidays are very important for the actors.

"When we're working on a show, it's non-stop. Sometimes for a year or two, or even 7-8 months, we're stuck in a routine of going from home to set and back. We hardly get any time off to travel or do personal tasks. So, when we do get a week off or a day or two, we have to decide whether to travel, take care of personal matters, or do chores at home. Vacations are important to break the monotony of our schedule," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  2. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  3. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  4. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  5. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy Cheer 'Incredible Journey' Of 'Shaitani Rasmein' After 100 Episodes
  2. Telugu Stars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad
  3. Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood
  4. 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics
  5. Sharmin Segal Keeps Comments Disabled, But Shares 'Heeramandi' BTS Pictures
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  2. Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain
  4. Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put
  5. IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave
World News
  1. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  2. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  3. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  4. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  5. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh