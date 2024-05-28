Karanvir Bohra To Play Cop, Convey 'Essence Of Negativity' In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

Speaking about his entry into the show, Karanvir, who is known for his roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?', shared: "In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein', I will be portraying the character of a cop named Bhavar Patil, also known as Bajirao. This is the first time I'll be essaying such a character; he will have an essence of negativity that will create turmoil in Ishaan and Savi's lives." "My character has different layers, which I am excited to explore," added Karanvir.