Television

Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: 'TMKOC' Actor Reportedly Used 27 Email Accounts, Was Afraid Of Being 'Surveillanced'

'TMKOC' fame Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi went missing on April 22, after failing to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

Instagram
Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi's sudden disappearance has surprised everyone. The actor went missing on April 22, after failing to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The investigation is underway and there have been several theories coming up over Singh's disappearance. As per the latest report, Gurucharan Singh was using multiple email accounts before he went missing.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, a police officer close to the investigation has revealed that Gurucharan was paranoid of being ‘surveillanced’ by somebody and that's why, he would often change his email accounts. The same report stated that the actor was using 27 diffferent email accounts.

It was also reported that he managed several bank accounts. As per reports in several publications, police sources alleged that the 50-year-old actor, who was said to have been facing financial problems, regularly used credit cards. He managed over ten bank accounts for his financial transactions.

Singh is said to have withdrawn cash and used credit cards to settle balances from one card to another. As pe sources, he had withdrawn Rs 14,000 from an ATM.

Gurucharan Singh
Gurucharan Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha's report stated that a team of police officials visited the sets of 'TMKOC' and questioned Gurucharan's former co-stars. A source told the portal, “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police''.

Post his missing, Gurucharan's father lodged a missing complaint that read: “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand High Court Asks Govt To Find Suitable Site For Its Relocation Out Of Nainital
  2. Kerala Man Abandons Bed-Ridden Father In Rented House, Human Rights Panel And Police Register Case
  3. IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Goa; Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Isolated Places
  4. 'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes
  5. 'Fake Sena': PM Modi Presents Merger Offer, Pawar And Thackeray Vow To Remain Independent
Entertainment News
  1. Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: 'TMKOC' Actor Reportedly Used 27 Email Accounts, Was Afraid Of Being 'Surveillanced'
  2. Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity In Industry: Why Do Male Actors Get Paid 10 Times More For No Reason?
  3. Mother's Day 2024: Taylor Swift's 'Best Day' To Drake's 'Look What You've Done', 10 Songs To Dedicate To Your Mum On This Special Day
  4. Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Success: How Much You Wanted To Make This
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Mumbai Indians At Eden Gardens
  2. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama Lead Al Ain 2-1 In AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg
  4. Minor Stakeholder Thierry Henry On Hand To See Como Promoted To Serie A
  5. Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis Great 'Fine' After Being Hit By Bottle At Italian Open
World News
  1. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  2. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  3. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
  4. Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact
  5. Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail