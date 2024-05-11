Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: 'TMKOC' Actor Reportedly Used 27 Email Accounts, Was Afraid Of Being 'Surveillanced'

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi's sudden disappearance has surprised everyone. The actor went missing on April 22, after failing to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The investigation is underway and there have been several theories coming up over Singh's disappearance. As per the latest report, Gurucharan Singh was using multiple email accounts before he went missing.
As per a report in Deccan Herald, a police officer close to the investigation has revealed that Gurucharan was paranoid of being ‘surveillanced’ by somebody and that's why, he would often change his email accounts. The same report stated that the actor was using 27 diffferent email accounts.
It was also reported that he managed several bank accounts. As per reports in several publications, police sources alleged that the 50-year-old actor, who was said to have been facing financial problems, regularly used credit cards. He managed over ten bank accounts for his financial transactions.
Singh is said to have withdrawn cash and used credit cards to settle balances from one card to another. As pe sources, he had withdrawn Rs 14,000 from an ATM.
Meanwhile, News18 Showsha's report stated that a team of police officials visited the sets of 'TMKOC' and questioned Gurucharan's former co-stars. A source told the portal, “This week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police''.
Post his missing, Gurucharan's father lodged a missing complaint that read: “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 AM on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn’t reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”