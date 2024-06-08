Television

'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck

Actor Gaurav Khanna believes that in today's competitive world, opportunities are rare and emphasises that while luck can get you in the place, sustaining success requires talent, hard work, and dedication.

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Gaurav Khanna believes that in today's competitive world, opportunities are rare and emphasises that while luck can get you in the place, sustaining success requires talent, hard work, and dedication.

Gaurav, who currently stars as Anuj in 'Anupamaa', shared, "I personally believe that anybody who gets an opportunity, if they understand that this opportunity is important for growth in their career and achievements, I think they should grab it with both arms. Because it's such a rare thing to get an opportunity in today's competitive world." "That's where I feel luck plays a big role. I always say that luck gets you to the place, but to sustain that place is your talent, hard work, and dedication. I always feel that it's a combination of luck, hard work, and talent. So, luck is the initiator, and then hard work is the next step to it," he said.

On how to decide between multiple opportunities, Gaurav, who also featured in 'Laal Ishq', said, "I feel there are chances, and there are times when in life one gets more than one opportunity across the table. Again, I say that I just go with the gut feeling." "I just thank the Almighty that he has put me in such a position where I can select certain opportunities. I am only grateful and thankful, and humbled by the whole blessing of my parents, my fans, and my loved ones, because it’s very tough for people to get even one opportunity in life," he said. Gaurav said choosing multiple opportunities is very rare. "I would say it’s good trouble to have (laughs). But yes, choosing one is always a tough question because you don’t know which one to let go of and which one to choose. That’s why I just go back, think, and follow my gut,” he added.

'Anupamaa' is produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi under the banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The show airs on Star Plus.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, June 8: NEET Controversy, New Modi Govt, PAK VS USA & More Stories
  2. CWC Unanimously Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As LoP In Lok Sabha
  3. AAP Demands SC-Monitored SIT Probe Into NEET 'Irregularities'
  4. End Of 'Negative' Politics: Akhilesh Yadav On LS Poll Results
  5. NEET Controversy: Aspiring Doctors Protest For 'Justice', Question NTA's Reasons For Grace Marks | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  2. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  3. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Astra, Gem On Forehead As Ashwatthama From 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  5. Rani Chatterjee Flaunts Her 'Badhiya Wala Chehra' In No-Makeup Selfies
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: Slow Pitches, Low Scores And A Massive Upset Among Early Tournament Highlights
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18: When, Where To Watch
  3. BAN Vs SL, T20 WC: 'Batters Know They Didn't Bat Well But Nothing To Worry', Says Skipper Shanto
  4. West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting
  5. Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Experience Key For 2016 Champions - Roberto Martinez
World News
  1. Everything You Should Know About New York's Latest Law Against Social Media To Protect Minors
  2. Israeli Forces Rescue Four Hostages From Gaza In Raid
  3. Los Angeles Police Arrest 71-Year-Old Man For Stealing Over 2,800 Expensive LEGO Sets
  4. What Is Happening In Sudan?
  5. US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: CWC Urges Rahul Gandhi To Become LoP In Lok Sabha; Seychelles VP Arrives For Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony