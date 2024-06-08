'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck

On how to decide between multiple opportunities, Gaurav, who also featured in 'Laal Ishq', said, "I feel there are chances, and there are times when in life one gets more than one opportunity across the table. Again, I say that I just go with the gut feeling." "I just thank the Almighty that he has put me in such a position where I can select certain opportunities. I am only grateful and thankful, and humbled by the whole blessing of my parents, my fans, and my loved ones, because it’s very tough for people to get even one opportunity in life," he said. Gaurav said choosing multiple opportunities is very rare. "I would say it’s good trouble to have (laughs). But yes, choosing one is always a tough question because you don’t know which one to let go of and which one to choose. That’s why I just go back, think, and follow my gut,” he added.