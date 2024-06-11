Amandeep Sidhu Worked On Body Language To Ace Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

The actress said she put in a lot of effort for her role because she is quite different from Baani in real life. "You have to work on your character, body postures, and body language. I worked a lot on my body language for Baani. Because, Baani doesn't walk like Amandeep, neither does she talk like her. So, I worked a lot in that way. This is the process," the actress said. "I believe if you work on your body language, it starts showing in your personality too. Now that I can say that I have become Baani, I just hope the audience likes my work," she added.