Television

Amandeep Sidhu Worked On Body Language To Ace Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays Baani in the new show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', has shared that she worked a lot on her body language to ace her character.

Amandeep Sidhu
Amandeep Sidhu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays Baani in the new show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', has shared that she worked a lot on her body language to ace her character.

The actress said she put in a lot of effort for her role because she is quite different from Baani in real life. "You have to work on your character, body postures, and body language. I worked a lot on my body language for Baani. Because, Baani doesn't walk like Amandeep, neither does she talk like her. So, I worked a lot in that way. This is the process," the actress said. "I believe if you work on your body language, it starts showing in your personality too. Now that I can say that I have become Baani, I just hope the audience likes my work," she added.

Amandeep also confessed that before her first day on the sets, she was so anxious and excited that she could not sleep. "I am normally very nervous on Day 1, so I try to meet and get comfortable with everyone on the set," Amandeep said. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on SonySAB.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Gets Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi As New Chief Of Army Staff
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  3. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  4. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  5. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'
  2. ‘Inside Out 2’: Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Inside Out’s Sequel At Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Vikrant Massey Talks About Challenges Of Driving For One Whole Night In ‘Blackout’
  4. Abhishek Kumar Aims At Doing Car Stunt On 'KKK14'; Reveals What He Took With Him For Romania Shoot
  5. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
Sports News
  1. BOSS Open: Andy Murray Falls At First Hurdle In Stuttgart ATP 250 Event
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  3. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK March Towards First Points
  4. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match
  5. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 23: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  2. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  3. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  4. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  5. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes About To End
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan