Aashika Bhatia Opens Up On Challenges Of Acting Like A Robot In 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani'

Social media influencer and actress Aashika Bhatia, who has joined the cast of the show 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani,' opened up about her character, sharing that it was a bit challenging for her to act like an AI robot.

In the show, Aashika portrays the character Chandini, who promises to add new layers of intrigue and excitement. Describing her role, the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' actress said: "My character's name is Chandini. I am Sitara (an AI robot), but not exactly Sitara. I mean, I’m Sitara, but with a different face." Reflecting on the challenges of her new role, Aashika, who was the wild card entrant in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', said: "It was a bit challenging for me to act like an AI robot. I’ve never done this before, so I wanted to take on this unique opportunity."

"Especially in a running show, you have to convincingly pretend to be or behave like somebody who is already established in the series. It was quite challenging to impersonate somebody else, but I embraced it," she added. 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani' centres around Ira, a scientist-turned-mother who invents an AI robot to save her daughter’s life from a fatal disease. The show delves into the emotional and ethical complexities of artificial intelligence and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child. Produced by MAJ Productions, 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani' airs on Dangal TV. Meanwhile, Aashika was last seen in the show 'Vani Rani' on &amp;TV. She has also been a part of shows like 'Meera' and 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.'

