Aashika Bhatia Opens Up On Challenges Of Acting Like A Robot In 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani'

"Especially in a running show, you have to convincingly pretend to be or behave like somebody who is already established in the series. It was quite challenging to impersonate somebody else, but I embraced it," she added. 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani' centres around Ira, a scientist-turned-mother who invents an AI robot to save her daughter’s life from a fatal disease. The show delves into the emotional and ethical complexities of artificial intelligence and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child. Produced by MAJ Productions, 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani' airs on Dangal TV. Meanwhile, Aashika was last seen in the show 'Vani Rani' on &TV. She has also been a part of shows like 'Meera' and 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.'