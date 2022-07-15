Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Records Her First Ever Hindi Song In 'Ek Villain Returns'

The film 'Ek Villain Returns' features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Actress Tara Sutaria will make her singing debut in the song 'Shaamat' for the movie.

Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 6:57 pm

 Actress Tara Sutaria is all set to make her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in the song 'Shaamat' from the movie 'Ek Villain Returns'.



Sutaria says, "This is such a wonderful moment in my life and an incomparable feeling because 'Shaamat' was the first Hindi song I've ever recorded and also the first track to release of mine in this film. It has a lot of emotions and memories attached to it."

The lyrics for the song have been written by Prince Dubey. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shares further about her character in the film and what she liked about her debut track.

"My character in the film is what really excited me to be a part of it but the music was definitely a driving force. I'm also so happy to collaborate with Ankit Tiwari and very eager to see the response of the audience," shares the actress.

Tiwari said, "The song 'Shaamat' is very close to my heart and I am glad that people will now get to hear it. Working with Tara on this was great and she put all her efforts into perfecting her art for the vision of this song. Can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it."

'Ek Villain Returns' features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The movie directed by Mohit Suri, and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, is all set to release on July 29.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Related stories

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On His 'Ek Villain 2' Transformation

Disha Patani To Play Grey Character Opposite John Abraham In 'Ek Villain Returns'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Tara Sutaria Arjun Kapoor Singing Debut Ek Villain Returns Ankit Tiwari Disha Patani John Abraham Shaamat Song
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds