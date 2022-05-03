Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Tanushree Dutta Gets Into A Road Accident After Car Brakes Fail; Escapes With A Few Stitches

Actress Tanushree Dutta was on her way to Mahakal temple when her car met with a horrific road accident. However, she assured her fans that she escaped with minor injuries and wasn't hurt that bad.

Tanushree Dutta Instagram/ @iamtanushreeduttaofficial

Updated: 03 May 2022 6:54 pm

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta met with a road accident recently. The actress was on her way to visit the Mahakal temple when her car met with an accident, according to News18. She then took to her Instagram to share the incident. She also assured her fans that she is fine now. 

She also dropped a few pictures of herself from the premises of the temple where she is seen wearing a maroon suit with a white dupatta. The actress also wore a few bangles in her hands. She mentioned that the brakes failed of the car she was travelling in and she escaped with a few stitches. "Got away with just a few stitches (sic)," she wrote.

Her concerned fans were quick to ask her about her well being. One of the fans said, “Omg plz take care of your health (sic),” while another said, “Take care of yourself! Recover soon from injury! (sic).”

Talking about Dutta’s professional career, she debuted in Bollywood in 2005 with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ alongside actors Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Later on, she starred in films like ‘Dhol’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Good Boy Bad Boy’, ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ and more. She last starred in 2010 in ‘Apartment’.

She made headlines in 2018 after she accused actor Nana Patekar of alleged harassment on sets of her film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. Dutta said that she battled depression after facing the incident back in 2009. 

