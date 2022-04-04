Taapsee Pannu: I Want A Simple Wedding Without Any Drama

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with Danish Badminton player Mathias Boe for many years. According to Tollywood.net, the actress opened up about her wedding plans in a recent interaction.

In an interview, Pannu was asked about her plans for marriage on which she said that she wants a simple wedding without any drama. ‘Pink’ dame actress further said, “It needs to be drama free because there is enough drama in my professional life. Now I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life.”

Earlier Pannu had also mentioned that she was not interested in dating someone who belonged to the same industry.

Talking about the professional front, Pannu was seen last in ‘Mishan Impossible’ which failed to attract the audiences. She will next play the lead in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’ as she awaits the release of ‘Shabaash Mithu’, a Mithali Raj biopic. The movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji, produced by Viacom 18 Studios and is based on the life of Mithali Raj, Current Indian Test and ODI captain of women’s national cricket team.