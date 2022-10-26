Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Sussanne Khan Celebrates Birthday With Son Hrehaan And Hridhaan, Boyfriend Arslan Goni Reacts

Sussanne Khan shared a heartwarming picture with her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as she celebrated her 44th birthday.

Sussanne Khan rings in 44th birthday
Sussanne Khan rings in 44th birthday Instagram

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:29 pm

Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrates her 44th birthday today, on October 26. On the special occasion, she posted a note for herself on her birthday and shared a picture with her two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Her note to self mentioned about being ‘scared of getting old’ but ‘counting her graces’. It read as, “So scared of getting older I'm only good at being younger. So I play the numbers game To find a way to say..life has just begun so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am inâ€¦ Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour¦ #Nevergonnastopthistrain #olderbutyounger P.S Thankyou Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your momma¦ and forever keeping me ‘Me’ #CountingmyGraces #renegotiatedwithLife (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

In the picture, looked stunning in a white crop top and short skirt as she posed with her sons. Soon after her post, her boyfriend Arslan Goni had the cutest reaction and it will certainly win your heart.

Arslan Goni's wish for Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni's wish for Sussanne Khan Instagram

Not just him, other celebs like Bipasha Basu, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and others wished Sussanne on her birthday. 

Birthday wishes for Sussanne Khan
Birthday wishes for Sussanne Khan Instagram

For the unversed, she parted ways with Hrithik Roshan in 2014 after being married for 13 years, but they are still wonderful parents to their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. They are often spotted partying together and joining each other’s families as well.

While Sussanne is now with Arslan Goni in a relationship, Hrithik is reportedly dating actress Saba Azad.

