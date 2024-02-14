Suriya-Starrer ‘Kanguva’ Moves Into Post-Production

The upcoming film ‘Kanguva’, which stars Suriya, has entered the post-production after wrapping up its filming schedule. The film, directed by Siva, also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, and saw its pre-production and shoot stretched over a period of two years.

The film’s cinematographer, Vetri Palanisamy took to his X and shared an update on the film's post production. He shared the update from the film’s Digital intermediate (DI).