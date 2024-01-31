Suraiya: Hindi Films' Singing Superstar Who Sent People Swooning, Was Felicitated By Two PMs

Suraiya, who passed away on this day (January 31) in 2004 after four decades in quiet and peaceful obscurity, was the third and last of Indian films' singing superstars, after K.L. Saigal and Noor Jehan, but went on to outpace them.

In her heyday, she needed a police team deployed outside her home given the crowds thronging the area for a chance glimpse, made fans bunk work or classes to catch the first show of her new films, and had to stop attending her film premieres to avoid frenzied fans.