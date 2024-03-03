Sunil Grover: My Desire Now To Excel At What I Do

When he was starting out in the '90s, actor-comic Sunil Grover says he wanted acknowledgement from the film industry. The funny man behind popular TV characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati now simply aims to excel at his job.

The 46-year-old actor, also known for films such as 'Jawan', 'Baaghi', 'Pataakha', and 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', said he is passionate about figuring out the psyche of the people he plays on screen.