Sukumar Gives Voiceover For Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu'

Viewers are used to seeing movie stars do voiceovers. However, the trend currently looks to be reversing. Sukumar, the director of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' is doing the voiceover for actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.'

The upcoming film 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu,' starring Sharwanand, is set to hit theatres on March 4th. In the film directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead.

A couple of days ago, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' announced that S.S. Rajamouli is giving the voiceover for the Telugu version of the film. Now, filmmaker Sukumar is giving a voiceover for 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.'

Sharwanand took to social media to release the teaser along with a still from the film, which shows him and Rashmika as newlywed bride and groom. The trailer gives a good idea of what to expect from the family film.

Sharwanand portrays Chiru, a man surrounded by ladies who is said to be a good luck charm for brides-to-be. His overprotective family rejects women, yet they marry soon after. He meets Aadhya, played by Rashmika, but she isn't as fond of him as he is of her. Her mother, played by Kushbu, likewise wishes for him to stay at home with her daughter while she works. The trailer's conclusion also alluded to the film's emotional essence.

The Sharwanand starrer is said to be an entertaining film, as shown in the trailer. Devi Sri Prasad composed the soundtrack, and the filmmakers have released four tracks thus far. Fans reacted positively to both the teaser and trailer.

In the film, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi will play pivotal parts.