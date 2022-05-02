Monday, May 02, 2022
Suga From BTS Asked PSY To Collaborate On The New Single 'That That'

PSY discussed his most recent single, 'That That', which was produced by BTS's Suga. He said that the BTS member was the one who originally approached him. Their song was released on Friday.

BTS Member Suga Instagram - @agustd

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:23 pm

PSY, who recently released his new single 'That That’, which was produced by BTS member Suga, has opened up about how the two worked together on the music. PSY said in a new interview that it was Suga who approached him and wanted to give him a song. PSY expressed his excitement to be a part of the song and stated that Suga is "very skilled at writing songs.”

This is the first time BTS's Suga and PSY have worked together on a song. The song is off PSY's 9th studio album, which was released on Friday. Psy 9th has worked with various celebrities, including Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO on a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's 1984 hit When the Rain Begins to Fall and Crush on Happier.

He discussed the song on the April 30 edition of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything).

According to Soompi, PSY said, "One day, I received a text message from an unknown number." 'Hello, this is Suga,' it said. I'd want to discuss things with you.' So we got together. Of course, (Suga) is a fantastic performer, but he's also a fantastic composer. He's already produced songs for IU and Heize. So he'd previously created a number of songs for other people, and he told me he wanted to round off his producing effort by giving me a song.”

"That's when he brought me the guitar for the song" (That That). Suga is the one who made the rhythm. 'Could you possibly sing this song?' he questioned. 'It doesn't even have to be this,' I added. What song would I refuse to perform [if you created it]? 'I'm all in!' So we kept talking back and forth like this while working on the song, and he ended up featuring on it. "I'd want to use this chance to show my appreciation to him," he continued.

PSY has spoken about Suga before the song's release. "I don't want to make younger artists feel awkward when we meet. I don't want to be a difficult person to approach. He is not only not my business junior, but he also feels like a buddy. It was difficult to discern any age difference. That's fantastic if he considers me a bestie "He was cited as saying by the news agency ANI.

