Friday, May 27, 2022
Star Wars Fans Are Loving The New Show 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: 27 May 2022 11:16 pm

The first two episodes of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', maybe the most anticipated Star Wars series, have finally arrived, thanks to Lucasfilm and Disney's decision to release the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ a few hours early. Prior to the unexpected release, attendees at this year's Star Wars Celebration were among the first to see the two-episode debut, and their reactions have now begun to surface online.

There has been a lot of excitement around 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. The standard has been set extremely high, thanks in large part to the return of Ewan McGregor and the faith placed in director Deborah Chow. That said, Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to have seen the high bar and proceeded to sail right over it.

The initial responses to the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' screening have been tremendously positive. Many people are applauding the show's distinct atmosphere, claiming that it is unlike the other Star Wars offerings. Others are gushing about surprises and fascinating new routes the show has taken that they weren't expecting. However, many people are praising the storytelling and how Obi-Wan Kenobi merges nostalgia and relevant storytelling.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi... is good."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is also extremely visually appealing to watch. Truly, Star Wars fans are in for a treat.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a total of six episodes that will be released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar. The current Star Wars storyline is mostly reliant on television. For the past few years, The Mandalorian has been keeping Star Wars alive, and there are already many TV projects in various phases of production and development. 

