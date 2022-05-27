Star Wars Fans Are Loving The New Show 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

The first two episodes of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', maybe the most anticipated Star Wars series, have finally arrived, thanks to Lucasfilm and Disney's decision to release the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ a few hours early. Prior to the unexpected release, attendees at this year's Star Wars Celebration were among the first to see the two-episode debut, and their reactions have now begun to surface online.

There has been a lot of excitement around 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. The standard has been set extremely high, thanks in large part to the return of Ewan McGregor and the faith placed in director Deborah Chow. That said, Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to have seen the high bar and proceeded to sail right over it.

The initial responses to the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' screening have been tremendously positive. Many people are applauding the show's distinct atmosphere, claiming that it is unlike the other Star Wars offerings. Others are gushing about surprises and fascinating new routes the show has taken that they weren't expecting. However, many people are praising the storytelling and how Obi-Wan Kenobi merges nostalgia and relevant storytelling.

#ObiWanKenobi’s first episode is really surprising! I really enjoyed it in ways that I wasn’t expecting.



Some big character moments and surprising plot lines drive it to set up a really intriguing start. It feels like there’s still so much more to come. pic.twitter.com/7ZmGTRaJ6f — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 27, 2022

"Obi-Wan Kenobi... is good."

Obi-Wan Kenobi... is good. It's the rare example of modern SW leaning on continuity connections that make sense instead of emotional manipulation, and it's anchored in a truly incredible performance by Ewan McGregor as a broken, haunted man relearning who he is. I'm impressed! pic.twitter.com/ohIId777L3 — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) May 27, 2022

Holy shit so good https://t.co/lFb2InIdTY — Daniel Kennedy @ SWCA (@DanielKennedyDK) May 27, 2022

#ObiWan is 10/10. Absolutely fantastic bridge between the prequels and original trilogy. People are crying in the audience. Full review soon. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is also extremely visually appealing to watch. Truly, Star Wars fans are in for a treat.

The first two episodes of #ObiWan are brilliant — surprisingly funny, an instantly iconic duo, and the second episode’s ending is pure hype. Very much feels like a movie split into six episodes, telling one big story. Ewan’s excellent. Star Wars fans are in for a treat — jack shepherd (@JackJShepherd) May 27, 2022

#ObiWan is a triumph…. Exceeding all expectations within its first two episodes… so many surprises, so much greatness, & downright perfection? Ewan never left the role & brings back Kenobi in such a grand way… Ingram is GREAT as Reva… Dark & Dense.. all praise Deborah Chow pic.twitter.com/QFTb8ttS1K — Zach Pope @ Star Wars Celebration 2022 (@popetheking) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a total of six episodes that will be released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar. The current Star Wars storyline is mostly reliant on television. For the past few years, The Mandalorian has been keeping Star Wars alive, and there are already many TV projects in various phases of production and development.