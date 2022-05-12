SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Hit OTT Platform Soon

It has become like an unsaid norm for every movie to release on OTT. SS Rajamouli's directorial ‘RRR’ starring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan is on the same track. The film also saw Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in short but important roles.

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and collected record amounts. Even, overseas collection of ‘RRR’ is phenomenal. According to Bollywood life, Zee5 has announced the OTT premiere of ‘RRR’ and it is not far.

According to Zee5, ‘RRR’ will be premiering on May 20. Well even though the release is not far, the film will only release in regional languages. There is no mention as to when the Hindi version of the film will premiere. This has left the fans wondering.

Previously, it was reported that ‘RRR’ will hit OTT on June 3, but there seems to be change of plans.

‘RRR’ surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark during its run at the box office. Worldwide collection of the movie is at Rs 1133 crore. Now, Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is doing the same record breaking spree at the box office and is expected to surpass the ‘RRR’ collections.