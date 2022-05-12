Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Hit OTT Platform Soon

SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' is expected to hit the Zee5 platform on May 20.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Hit OTT Platform Soon
Ram Charan, Jr NTR in 'RRR' Instagram/ @rrrmovie

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:58 pm

It has become like an unsaid norm for every movie to release on OTT. SS Rajamouli's directorial ‘RRR’ starring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan is on the same track. The film also saw Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in short but important roles. 

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and collected record amounts. Even, overseas collection of ‘RRR’ is phenomenal. According to Bollywood life, Zee5 has announced the OTT premiere of ‘RRR’ and it is not far. 

Related stories

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

The Kashmir Files's OTT Release Set For May 13 On Zee5

SS Rajamouli: 'RRR' Wouldn't Have Made Rs 1000 Crore If The Balance Between Both Lead Actors Wasn't Perfect

According to Zee5, ‘RRR’ will be premiering on May 20. Well even though the release is not far, the film will only release in regional languages. There is no mention as to when the Hindi version of the film will premiere. This has left the fans wondering. 

Previously, it was reported that ‘RRR’ will hit OTT on June 3, but there seems to be change of plans.

‘RRR’ surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark during its run at the box office. Worldwide collection of the movie is at Rs 1133 crore. Now, Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is doing the same record breaking spree at the box office and is expected to surpass the ‘RRR’ collections. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment RRR RRR Box Office RRR Collections SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan New OTT Releases Art And Entertainment India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

Career Selection According To Birth Chart