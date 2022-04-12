SS Rajamouli: 'RRR' Wouldn't Have Made Rs 1000 Crore If The Balance Between Both Lead Actors Wasn't Perfect

Director of ‘RRR’, SS Rajamouli has reacted to the claims that said actor Ram Charan got more screen time than the other lead actor Jr NTR in the film. The claims came after Ram Charan refuted reports saying that he believes both the actors have excelled beautifully in ‘RRR’.

The director said that ‘RRR’ wouldn’t have been such a big hit if the lead actors weren’t treated equally. Rajamouli went on the explain in detail as to why it might seem that Ram Charan got more screen time or a bigger role.

The filmmaker said to Bollywood Hungama, "It wasn't a right way of putting it that Charan earned all the accolades. As a director, I can't be more happy with the kind of output that both of them gave. But saying that one actor is better than the other is the way you look at it. For example, I can say that Charan has been given more space in the climax, because it is the last thing that you walk away with, it feels like Charan is getting more attention than Tarak (Jr NTR). But if I had stopped the film after Komuram Bheemudo, it would look like Charan is just a bystander and Tarak is taking away the entire screen space. As a storyteller, you shouldn’t do that kind of judgement. Always look at how much empathy, as an audience, you are feeling for the characters.”

Rajamouli mentioned that either of the actors can be seen in a bigger role but that depends on the perception of the audience. He further said, “If you look at the story, Tarak saves Charan twice. Charan saves Tarak once. There is one point where Charan says, ‘For 15 years, I was not clear what my goal was. Tarak showed me the way with one song. I thought weapon was a physical thing, but Tarak showed me that weapon is an emotion. He has shown me the way.’

The filmmaker said this is the one way to look at it. However, on the other side, at the end when Ram Charan asks Jr NTR ‘What can I give you’, Jr NTR says ‘shiksha’. So he becomes the disciple of Ram Charan. Rajamouli said that if the balance between the lead actors wasn’t right then the film wouldn’t have reached Rs 1000 crore mark.

The film entered the Rs 1000 crore club just after two weeks of its release and became the third film from India to reach the mark after ‘Dangal’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.