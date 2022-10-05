Sree Leela To Play Female Lead In 'BoyapatiRAPO'

Actress Sree Leela has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Telugu star Ram Pothineni in a film that is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu.
Delighted to Welcome Onboard the Most Beautiful and Talented Actress @sreeleela14 for #BoyapatiRAPO 💃🤩✨@ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl pic.twitter.com/cr4NJqcDvN— Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) October 5, 2022
The production house also announced National Award winner Thaman as the music director of the film.
The Master of Chartbusters 🎹🎶— Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) October 5, 2022
Welcoming the Sensational Musician and dear @Musicthaman Onboard for #BoyapatiRAPO 🥁🔥
We are so happy to have you as a part of our team ❤️@ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @sreeleela14 @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl pic.twitter.com/E57iMyDBxi
Sources close to the unit of the film say that director Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements and that both the producer and the actor were thrilled by it. The yet-to-be-titled movie, which is tentatively being referred to as 'BoyapatiRAPO', will be made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.