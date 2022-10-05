Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Sree Leela To Play Female Lead In 'BoyapatiRAPO'

Actress Sree Leela has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Telugu star Ram Pothineni in a film that is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

The production house also announced National Award winner Thaman as the music director of the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that director Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements and that both the producer and the actor were thrilled by it. The yet-to-be-titled movie, which is tentatively being referred to as 'BoyapatiRAPO', will be made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.

