Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev Invite PM Narendra Modi To Their Wedding Reception; See Pics

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will soon tie the knot with her fiance Nicholai Sachdev. She, along with Nicholai, father and actor-politician R Sarathkumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to her wedding reception.
On Saturday, Varalaxmi shared pics on her X handle. The pics included a selfie from her meeting with PM Narendra Modi and another pic featured here with the PM, her fiance and her parents. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception..thank you for being so warm & welcoming.. spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule.. truly an honour sir..thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen @realradikaa (sic)."
Varalaxmi and Nicholai have invited other dignitaries and stalwarts from the South industry. She also gave wedding invites to Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Allu Arjun among others.
Sharing the photos from her meet-up with Rajinikanth, his wife, Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Varalaxmi wrote, "Got to meet our thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty...thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for veinf so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree..@realsarathkumar @realradikaa #chayadevi #poojasarath @rayane_mithun (sic)."
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1, 2024, in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony which was attended by families of Varalaxmi and Nicholai. The actress shared stunning pics of her engagement ceremony on Instagram. The couple is reportedly getting married on July 2 in Thailand. FYI, this is Nicholai's second wedding. He has a daughter from his first wedding.
On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was seen in 'HanuMan' and 'Sabari'. She will be next seen in Dhanush's 'Raayan' where she has a cameo appearance.