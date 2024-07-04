'Salaar 2' Update: Prabhas To Start Shooting For The Second Part From August; Deets Inside

Actor Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The pan-India film which hit the theatres last week on June 27 is currently minting moolah at the box office. Prabhas who was seen in 'Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire' will start shooting for part two soon. The Prashanth Neel directorial that released in 2023, broke several records at the box office. It was the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, third third-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. 'Salaar Part 1' reportedly grossed Rs 705–715 crore worldwide.