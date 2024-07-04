'Salaar 2' Update: Prabhas To Start Shooting For The Second Part From August; Deets Inside

Actor Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The pan-India film which hit the theatres last week on June 27 is currently minting moolah at the box office. Prabhas who was seen in 'Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire' will start shooting for part two soon. The Prashanth Neel directorial that released in 2023, broke several records at the box office. It was the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, third third-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. 'Salaar Part 1' reportedly grossed Rs 705–715 crore worldwide.
Prabhas played a prominent role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Salaar Part 1'. The upcoming sequel, 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam ', is one of the much-anticipated upcoming sequels. Prabhas is reportedly all set to shoot for 'Salaar Part 2' from August 10 onwards.
While making 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', Prashanth Neel already shot for 20 percent of part two with Prabhas and Prithviraj. The makers were initially planning to start the film from June 2024 but the latest update from the makers has clarified the reports.
According to sources close to the development, 'Salaar 2' will go on floors on August 10 with a 15-day schedule at Ramoji Film City. A source informed, “Through the making of Salaar, Prashanth Neel has already shot for 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj. There is a standing set at Ramoji Film City and the journey on Salaar 2 begins with a schedule on this set''. The plan to shoot from June has been postponed to August due to rains and date issues as per the source.
'Salaar Part 1' wowed the audience with its action sequences, captivating narrative and powerpacked performances. 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam ' is also expected to create the same level of excitement an enthral the audience.