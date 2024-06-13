South Cinema

Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband

Renuka Swamy's wife Sahana has claimed that she is three months pregnant. She has criticised Darshan and demanded justice for her late husband.

Instagram
Kannada actor Darshan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Poupular Kannada actor Darshan was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Mysuru on Tuesday (June 11), in a murder case. Darshan allegedly murdered a man named Renuka Swamy. After Darshan's arrest, he was transported to Bengaluru for further questioning. He has been sent to 6-day police custody in the alleged murder case. The probe is currently underway and police officials are investigating Darshan's involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Amidst this, Renuka Swamy's pregnant wife has demanded justice for her late husband. She has also slammed Darshan.

As reported by Deccan Herald, Renuka's wife Sahana has claimed that she is three months pregnant and while talking to the reporters, she criticised Darshan and demanded justice.

She told Deccan Herald, “We married a year ago and I am expecting a baby. My husband’s death in such a situation has left me shattered. How can I lead my life now''.

Defending her late husband, Sahana further said that he never sent any derogatory messages to anyone. She said that Renuka called her on June 8 afternoon. ''If my husband had sent derogatory messages on social media, he should have been given a warning. What was the need to kill him,'' she added. Demanding justice for Renuka, she said, “Whether he is an actor (Darshan) or a star, I want justice.”

Renuka's parents have also demanded justice for their son and a ban on Darshan’s films in Karnataka. As per a report in oneindia.com, on Wednesday, Swamy’s parents interacted with the media in Bengaluru and called Darshan a “villain”.

Ratnaprabha, Renuka Swamy's mother, also accused the actor of being a "thief and criminal" who should be held accountable for his actions. She said, "God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future''.

Renuka Swamy's father, Shivanagouda, said that Darshan could have told them about the obscene messages their son had sent to his partner Pavithra Gowda and they would have schooled him for that. He asked, "How is my son's wife supposed to lead her life now?"

Reportedly, Renuka Swamy was allegedly sending vulgar messages to Darshan's long-time partner and actress Pavithra Gowda.

