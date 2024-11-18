Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has finally got a release. The prequel to Kantara is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed and headlined the film, took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date, with a striking poster. In the picture, shirtless Rishab is seen in an intense avatar, where he can be seen holding an axe in one hand and a trident in the other. He has sported long hair and a bearded look.