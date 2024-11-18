Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has finally got a release. The prequel to Kantara is all set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed and headlined the film, took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date, with a striking poster. In the picture, shirtless Rishab is seen in an intense avatar, where he can be seen holding an axe in one hand and a trident in the other. He has sported long hair and a bearded look.
“The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025 (sic),'' read the caption attached to the poster.
On November 27, 2023, Rishab unveiled the first look and teaser of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. Like Kantara, Shetty is yet again set to captivate audiences in the prequel. Kantara was a cinematic masterpiece and the prequel also promises to offer the same. The movie teaser gives us a glimpse of the journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling.
Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi and English.
Released in 2022, Kantara reportedly grossed a total of Rs 406.75 crore worldwide. Rishab Shetty was honoured with the prestigious Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his stellar performance in the Kannada film. The film also received the award for Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Expressing gratitude for this achievement, Rishab said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for Kantara. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films.”
He added, “The audiences have made this film what it is and their support fills me with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working even harder to bring an even better film to our viewers. With utmost respect, I dedicate this award to our Kannada audience, the Daiva Nartakas and Appu sir. I thank the divine as we have reached this moment through the blessings of the Daivas''.