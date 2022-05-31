Sooraj Thapar's Wife Shaves Her Head And Donates Her Long Hair For A Specific Reason

Dipti Dhyani Thapar, actor Sooraj Thapar's wife, shaved her head after promising to donate her hair to Tirupati Balaji while her husband was in ICU last year after testing positive for Covid-19. The actor's health was grave at the time, with 70 per cent of his lungs damaged.

As a result, Dipti Thapar went to temples to pray for her husband's recovery and promised to donate her hair once he recovered from the illness. She posted a photo of her shaven head on social media yesterday, and it has gone viral all over.

Sooraj Thapar recently spoke to Indian Express about his wife's sacrifice and said that he considers himself fortunate to have a partner like her. When his wife told him about her vow, the actor admitted that he was taken aback.

He shared, “I had just come back home from Lilavati when she told me about her pledge. I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she’ll have to shave the whole head. While I was skeptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start. For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair.”

He went on to add, “Honestly, I don’t know if I will be ever fine doing this. But she sat at the temple with a smile and just chanted God’s name. It was an emotional moment for both of us but Dipti’s strength overtook everything. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band. Also, I must add that she is looking prettier now.”