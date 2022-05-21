Sunday, May 22, 2022
Soni Razdan To Join The Cast Of Zee Studios' 'Brown'

'Brown’ will see actress Karisma Kapoor takes on the lead role based on Abheek Barua's book - 'City Of Death'. Actress Soni Razdan also joins the venture.

Soni Razdan instagram.com/sonirazdan

Updated: 21 May 2022 11:07 pm

Actress Soni Razdan is scheduled to star in Indian film director Abhinay Deo's directorial 'Brown,' which will be produced by Zee Studios. The actress, was recently seen in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'. 

 Zee Studios unveiled the cast of the film, including actresses Karisma Kapoor and Helen. 

'Brown,' a Neo-Noir crime drama set in the busy metropolis of Kolkata, promises to be an entertaining watch.

Razdan says of her involvement in the film, "Though I won't be able to reveal much about my character at this point, all I can say is that she is very raw and real and it is a welcome challenge to play this role.”

"When I heard the script, I was thoroughly impressed by the way it was written and narrated. The script of this crime drama is filled with an eclectic set of characters that push me as an actor to come out of my comfort zone as it is a novel concept for me as an actor. With Helen Ji and Karisma as my co-stars, it's going to be an eventful journey. I am thoroughly enjoying filming so far," says the seasoned actress.

Kapoor will play the lead in 'Brown,' which is based on Abheek Barua's novel ‘City Of Death’. 'Brown,' produced by Zee Studios and starring actor Surya Sharma in a pivotal role, is an eagerly anticipated project.

